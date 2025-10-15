Russian strike on Sumy and the region: power distribution disruptions occurred in the region
Kyiv • UNN
Disruptions in electricity distribution have occurred in Sumy and the Sumy district. The cause was Russian shelling, as reported by "Sumyoblenergo."
In Sumy, power distribution disruptions in part of the city and Sumy district are related to Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Sumyoblenergo".
Details
Power distribution disruptions in part of the city of Sumy and Sumy district are related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation
They urged residents of the region to maintain informational silence.
Context
On October 15, the Ministry of Energy reported that Russian troops again attacked energy facilities at night, causing power outages in "several regions", including Dnipropetrovsk, and emergency power outages were introduced in 7 regions in the morning, but all of them have now been canceled.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. Energy workers urged to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours to avoid outages.