Russian strike on Sumy and the region: power distribution disruptions occurred in the region

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1116 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4324 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4920 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10505 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12727 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19077 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20357 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13127 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14739 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15710 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53449 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39816 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58897 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16219 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34797 views
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11108 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19080 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20359 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34836 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87616 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53471 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33307 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35247 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43310 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47235 views
Actual
Series
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian strike on Sumy and the region: power distribution disruptions occurred in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Disruptions in electricity distribution have occurred in Sumy and the Sumy district. The cause was Russian shelling, as reported by "Sumyoblenergo."

Russian strike on Sumy and the region: power distribution disruptions occurred in the region

In Sumy, power distribution disruptions in part of the city and Sumy district are related to Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Sumyoblenergo".

Details

Power distribution disruptions in part of the city of Sumy and Sumy district are related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation

- the message says.

They urged residents of the region to maintain informational silence.

Context

On October 15, the Ministry of Energy reported that Russian troops again attacked energy facilities at night, causing power outages in "several regions", including Dnipropetrovsk, and emergency power outages were introduced in 7 regions in the morning, but all of them have now been canceled.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. Energy workers urged to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours to avoid outages.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Sumy