Russian strike on Kharkiv: one killed

It is already known that one person was killed in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy strike by the KAB today, June 30, UNN reports, citing the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.

"Unfortunately, we already have information about one dead person. The examination of the arrival site continues," Terekhov wrote.

Addendum

An 8-month-old baby and five adults were injured in an enemy strike on Kharkiv by the Russian army. A post office burns down as a result of shelling by KAB.

Recall

On Sunday, June 30, the Russian army struck Kharkiv, which resulted in a fire in a civilian non-residential building.