Russian strike on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed
Russian occupiers shelled Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with MLRS, destroying a private house. As a result of the enemy strike, a 62-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed.
Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple rocket launchers. There is destruction of a residential building, people died, reported in Telegram the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, transmits UNN.
Details
A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike on Polohy district. Russians struck Huliaipole with MLRS. A private house was partially destroyed. A woman died
Later, he reported on the completion of the rescue operation. But due to the enemy strike, a 71-year-old man died.
The rescue operation is completed. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved. The deceased was 71 years old
Addition
In Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of Russian air strikes on a recreation center, two people died, and 12 more were injured, including two children. Nine single-story recreation houses were damaged.