Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5286 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32229 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48378 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46159 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31589 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38690 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52929 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54877 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118499 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69240 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
S-300 missile system
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News

Russian strike on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

Russian occupiers shelled Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with MLRS, destroying a private house. As a result of the enemy strike, a 62-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed.

Russian strike on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed

Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple rocket launchers. There is destruction of a residential building, people died, reported in Telegram the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, transmits UNN.

Details

A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike on Polohy district. Russians struck Huliaipole with MLRS. A private house was partially destroyed. A woman died

- Fedorov stated.

Later, he reported on the completion of the rescue operation. But due to the enemy strike, a 71-year-old man died.

The rescue operation is completed. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved. The deceased was 71 years old

- wrote the head of the OVA.

Addition

In Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of Russian air strikes on a recreation center, two people died, and 12 more were injured, including two children. Nine single-story recreation houses were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Gulyaypole