Russian strike on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed

Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple rocket launchers. There is destruction of a residential building, people died, reported in Telegram the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, transmits UNN.

A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike on Polohy district. Russians struck Huliaipole with MLRS. A private house was partially destroyed. A woman died

Later, he reported on the completion of the rescue operation. But due to the enemy strike, a 71-year-old man died.

The rescue operation is completed. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved. The deceased was 71 years old