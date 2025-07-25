$41.770.01
ukenru
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
11:31 AM • 10862 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 29757 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 36687 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 65467 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 41998 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 38942 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 68620 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216595 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112878 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 169230 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: everyone has been contacted, they are all fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a medical facility in Kharkiv, causing significant destruction. Fourteen people were injured, four were hospitalized, but the medical staff and patients of the facility were not harmed.

Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: everyone has been contacted, they are all fine

A few hours ago, Russians hit a medical facility in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. Information that people might have been under the rubble was not confirmed, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, the medical facility building suffered significant damage. Medical staff and patients were not injured.

According to preliminary data, fourteen people were injured as a result of this terrorist attack in the city of Kharkiv, four were hospitalized. The whereabouts of 2 more people are still being established.

- reported the Ministry of Health.

Additionally

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that the information about people possibly being under the rubble in the Industrial District was not confirmed.

... all people have made contact, they are all fine. As of now, one injured person remains in the hospital, her condition is stable and mild. Three other people who were previously hospitalized received assistance and will continue outpatient treatment.

- summarized Syniehubov.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on July 25: 14 people already injured, two people being searched for25.07.25, 15:02 • 866 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
