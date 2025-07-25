Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: everyone has been contacted, they are all fine

A few hours ago, Russians hit a medical facility in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. Information that people might have been under the rubble was not confirmed, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, the medical facility building suffered significant damage. Medical staff and patients were not injured.

According to preliminary data, fourteen people were injured as a result of this terrorist attack in the city of Kharkiv, four were hospitalized. The whereabouts of 2 more people are still being established. - reported the Ministry of Health.

Additionally

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that the information about people possibly being under the rubble in the Industrial District was not confirmed.

... all people have made contact, they are all fine. As of now, one injured person remains in the hospital, her condition is stable and mild. Three other people who were previously hospitalized received assistance and will continue outpatient treatment. - summarized Syniehubov.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on July 25: 14 people already injured, two people being searched for