The Diplomat

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5: 12-year-old boy killed, three people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 134 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured. Russians attacked the region with UAVs, artillery, FPV drones, and Grad MLRS at night.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5: 12-year-old boy killed, three people injured
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of a Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of December 5, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district, Russians hit a residential area with a UAV. A boy, born in 2013, was killed. His parents - a woman and a man, born in 1988 and 1986 - were injured.

They received the necessary medical care. A fire broke out. A private house was destroyed, another one was damaged.

- added the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

In the Pokrovsk community of Nikopol district, a man born in 1955 was also injured as a result of an enemy attack - he sustained a mine-blast injury. At the same time, it is noted that the Russians used artillery, FPV drones, and also shelled with MLRS "Grad".

Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska communities suffered. A 70-year-old local resident sustained a mine-blast injury. Two private houses, five apartment buildings were damaged, a car was smashed.

 - added the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

It is also specified that the Air Defense Forces shot down 9 enemy drones.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 167 combat engagements over the past day - 52 enemy attacks were stopped in the Pokrovsk direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

