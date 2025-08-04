$41.760.05
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 12119 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 25760 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 40335 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 46212 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 50940 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 73543 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 276716 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 319466 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 158141 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Russian strike on an apartment building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has already claimed 6 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The death toll from the strike on an apartment building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has risen to six. The body of a girl born in 2004 was recovered from under the rubble, and the search operation continues.

Russian strike on an apartment building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has already claimed 6 lives

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on July 31 increased to six, Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, and Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk OVA, reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The body of another victim of the recent attack on Kramatorsk was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Thus, the total number of victims now stands at 6 dead and 11 wounded. According to preliminary information, 4 more people are still under the rubble.

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Honcharenko clarified that it was about the enemy shelling of a high-rise building in Kramatorsk on July 31. "Rescuers unblocked the body of a girl born in 2004 from under the rubble. The search operation continues," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

Addition

Regarding the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on the morning of August 4, according to the Kramatorsk City Council, "using the Molniya-2 UAV, the enemy struck the courtyard of an apartment building." "As a result, there are no casualties among the community's population; window glazing of the residential building was damaged; 2 cars were damaged," the city council noted on Telegram.

Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person04.08.25, 12:17 • 1160 views

Julia Shramko

War
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk