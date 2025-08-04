Russian strike on an apartment building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has already claimed 6 lives

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on July 31 increased to six, Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, and Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk OVA, reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The body of another victim of the recent attack on Kramatorsk was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Thus, the total number of victims now stands at 6 dead and 11 wounded. According to preliminary information, 4 more people are still under the rubble. - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Honcharenko clarified that it was about the enemy shelling of a high-rise building in Kramatorsk on July 31. "Rescuers unblocked the body of a girl born in 2004 from under the rubble. The search operation continues," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

Addition

Regarding the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on the morning of August 4, according to the Kramatorsk City Council, "using the Molniya-2 UAV, the enemy struck the courtyard of an apartment building." "As a result, there are no casualties among the community's population; window glazing of the residential building was damaged; 2 cars were damaged," the city council noted on Telegram.

Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person