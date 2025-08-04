Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person

$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20835 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 29757 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 36886 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 63193 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 249651 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 302855 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 154048 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 204283 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 443123 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 40511 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 46821 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 40465 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 38723 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 35578 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 168380 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 249701 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 443156 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 252758 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 378432 views
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 302890 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 120494 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 155324 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 165928 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 237060 views
Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk on the morning of August 4 using a UAV. A multi-apartment sector of the city came under attack.

Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person

In the Donetsk region, Kramatorsk was attacked by a drone on a residential area in the morning, and there was a wounded person in Dobropillia due to the morning enemy shelling, reported on Monday the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration Oleksandr Honcharenko and the National Police in the region, writes UNN.

At 10:30, Kramatorsk was subjected to an enemy shelling - a UAV. A multi-apartment sector was hit. We are assessing the consequences.

- Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

Addition

According to the Donetsk police, two people were killed and 5 wounded in the region due to enemy shelling yesterday. On August 3, the police recorded 2,325 shellings along the front line and in residential areas. The enemy concentrated fire on 7 settlements: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, and the village of Rubizhne. 24 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings:

  • Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Dobropillia - killing one civilian, wounding another, and damaging three private homes;
    • one person was killed in Kostiantynivka, which Russia shelled with artillery. An apartment building was damaged;
      • in Pokrovsk, a civilian was wounded as a result of an FPV drone hit. Another person was wounded in Rubizhne, Pokrovsk district, where the occupiers dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb, damaging 6 private houses. In Rodynske, 2 private homes were damaged;
        • Russian troops attacked Lyman with drones and artillery - injuring a civilian and damaging three households;
          • Sloviansk was subjected to an enemy attack from the Tornado-S MLRS - there is destruction on the territory of the enterprise.

            "In addition, today around 5:30, the Russian army attacked Dobropillia again - there is a wounded person," the police reported.

            Julia Shramko

            War
            Donetsk Oblast
            Kramatorsk