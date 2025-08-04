Russians again attacked Kramatorsk and Dobropillia in the morning, there is one injured person

In the Donetsk region, Kramatorsk was attacked by a drone on a residential area in the morning, and there was a wounded person in Dobropillia due to the morning enemy shelling, reported on Monday the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration Oleksandr Honcharenko and the National Police in the region, writes UNN.

At 10:30, Kramatorsk was subjected to an enemy shelling - a UAV. A multi-apartment sector was hit. We are assessing the consequences. - Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

Addition

According to the Donetsk police, two people were killed and 5 wounded in the region due to enemy shelling yesterday. On August 3, the police recorded 2,325 shellings along the front line and in residential areas. The enemy concentrated fire on 7 settlements: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, and the village of Rubizhne. 24 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings:

Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Dobropillia - killing one civilian, wounding another, and damaging three private homes;

- killing one civilian, wounding another, and damaging three private homes; one person was killed in Kostiantynivka , which Russia shelled with artillery. An apartment building was damaged;

, which Russia shelled with artillery. An apartment building was damaged; in Pokrovsk , a civilian was wounded as a result of an FPV drone hit. Another person was wounded in Rubizhne , Pokrovsk district, where the occupiers dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb, damaging 6 private houses. In Rodynske , 2 private homes were damaged;

, a civilian was wounded as a result of an FPV drone hit. Another person was wounded in , Pokrovsk district, where the occupiers dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb, damaging 6 private houses. In , 2 private homes were damaged; Russian troops attacked Lyman with drones and artillery - injuring a civilian and damaging three households;

with drones and artillery - injuring a civilian and damaging three households; Sloviansk was subjected to an enemy attack from the Tornado-S MLRS - there is destruction on the territory of the enterprise.

"In addition, today around 5:30, the Russian army attacked Dobropillia again - there is a wounded person," the police reported.