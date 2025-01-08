Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, three others wounded

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and three others were wounded in a Russian strike. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"One person was killed and three others were wounded. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhya," said Fedorov.

Previously

There were reports of explosions in Zaporizhzhia region.