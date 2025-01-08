Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack on industrial infrastructure was recorded in Zaporizhzhia. RMA Chairman Fedorov urged residents to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off.
Russian troops have struck at Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"The enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Stay in safe places until the all clear," wrote RMA Chairman Fedorov.
Previously
There were reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia region.