Russian soldier gets life sentence for shooting captured AFU soldier in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian assault soldier who shot a captured Ukrainian serviceman in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been convicted in Ukraine. The 27-year-old occupier was detained after committing a war crime, after the Defense Forces dislodged the Russian Armed Forces from their occupied positions in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian serviceman who shot a Ukrainian prisoner on January 6, 2024, during battles in the area of the village of Pryiutne, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, was sentenced to life imprisonment. This is the first trial in Ukraine in which a captured representative of the Russian invaders was convicted of executing a soldier of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The occupier killed the Ukrainian defender after he, having run out of ammunition, came out of the dugout with his hands raised, demonstrating his readiness to surrender.

According to data collected by Zaporizhzhia police operatives and SBU investigators, the invader fired at least three targeted shots at the unarmed serviceman. This confirms a violation of international humanitarian law and is classified as a war crime.

On the same day, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers recaptured positions from the Russian assault group and captured the shooter and his fellow servicemen.

The court found the Russian guilty under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recall

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers has dramatically increased.