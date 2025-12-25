Russian shelling of Kyiv on December 23: 48-year-old woman dies in hospital

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

A 48-year-old woman who was injured in the Russian shelling of Kyiv on December 23, 2025, has died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As a result of a drone attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and was hospitalized in serious condition. However, due to her injuries, she passed away.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war by Russian military personnel, which led to the death of a person, is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the post reads.

Recall

On the morning of December 23, Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and scheduled power outages were implemented in several regions.

In Kyiv, debris was recorded falling near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Initially, two injured people were reported, but later the number increased to 5 people, including a 16-year-old girl.

The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, but she could not be saved.