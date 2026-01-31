Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia: one killed, numerous injured and damaged homes

Over the past day, Russian troops launched massive strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attacks, one civilian was killed and eight more people were injured with varying degrees of severity. This was reported by rescuers from the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was killed as a result of enemy shelling. The total number of casualties in the region has risen to seven. Three injured individuals were evacuated by State Emergency Service personnel directly from the epicenter of the shelling and handed over to doctors in critical condition.

Enemy fire caused widespread destruction: apartment buildings, the private sector, shops, cafes, and a local market were damaged. Separately, in the Synelnykove district, a drone hit caused damage to a residential building.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia's private sector

In Zaporizhzhia, a residential quarter came under shelling, where a 54-year-old man was injured by the blast wave and shrapnel. Two other citizens sought medical attention but refused hospitalization after examination. The extent of material damage in the city is significant: three private houses were completely destroyed, and another 12 homes and 9 outbuildings sustained serious damage.

Rescuers have completed surveying the affected areas. Currently, utility services are working on site, helping citizens to cover broken windows and damaged roofs.

