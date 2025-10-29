Russian propaganda spreads fake news about the detention of Ukrainian refugees for theft from the Louvre - CPD

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story that French police arrested two Ukrainian refugees for stealing valuables from the Louvre. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

The publications use real photographs, but they have no relation to France or the Louvre Museum. In fact, these photos were taken in Poland, and the men in the photos were detained for attempting to steal a tractor. - the message says.

It is also noted that the photos clearly show Polish police uniforms with the inscription POLICJA, while French uniforms should have the inscription Police Nationale.

It is emphasized that French law enforcement agencies or local media also did not report the arrest of Ukrainians for robbing the Louvre.

"Such disinformation campaigns pursue one goal - to discredit Ukrainian refugees in Europe and create a negative image of Ukrainians," the CPD emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that during a daring raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, which, according to officials, are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses a historical collection of France's crown jewels.

Subsequently, two Frenchmen, one of whom was caught at the airport, were arrested for the Louvre robbery. They were identified by DNA found at the crime scene.

A series of audacious thefts in European museums, culminating in the Louvre robbery, showed that stolen items are quickly melted down or sold on the black market, so the chance of recovering them intact is almost zero. Cultural heritage experts say that a lack of investment in security turns even the most famous collections into easy prey.