In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Russian propaganda spreads fake news about the detention of Ukrainian refugees for theft from the Louvre - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about the detention of Ukrainian refugees in France for theft from the Louvre. In reality, the photos were taken in Poland, where the men were detained for attempting to steal a tractor.

Russian propaganda spreads fake news about the detention of Ukrainian refugees for theft from the Louvre - CPD

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story that French police arrested two Ukrainian refugees for stealing valuables from the Louvre. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

The publications use real photographs, but they have no relation to France or the Louvre Museum. In fact, these photos were taken in Poland, and the men in the photos were detained for attempting to steal a tractor.

- the message says.

It is also noted that the photos clearly show Polish police uniforms with the inscription POLICJA, while French uniforms should have the inscription Police Nationale.

It is emphasized that French law enforcement agencies or local media also did not report the arrest of Ukrainians for robbing the Louvre.

"Such disinformation campaigns pursue one goal - to discredit Ukrainian refugees in Europe and create a negative image of Ukrainians," the CPD emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that during a daring raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, which, according to officials, are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses a historical collection of France's crown jewels.

Subsequently, two Frenchmen, one of whom was caught at the airport, were arrested for the Louvre robbery. They were identified by DNA found at the crime scene.

A series of audacious thefts in European museums, culminating in the Louvre robbery, showed that stolen items are quickly melted down or sold on the black market, so the chance of recovering them intact is almost zero. Cultural heritage experts say that a lack of investment in security turns even the most famous collections into easy prey.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Technology
War in Ukraine
Louvre
France
Poland