Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on July 31: death toll rises to five

The number of fatalities from the enemy shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on July 31 has risen to five. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to UNN.

It is worth recalling that on July 31, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a multi-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; half of the building was destroyed, with reports of one fatality and 11 injured.

On Sunday, August 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as a result of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on July 31, 4 people died and 13 were injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared over 185 tons of debris.