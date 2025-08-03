Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on July 31: death toll rises to five

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 9006 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 111332 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 196754 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 99747 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 161118 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 353847 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 302693 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 133494 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 113474 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208415 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news
NATO may deploy army corps in Estonia - MediaAugust 3, 09:51 AM • 7704 views
The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency ServiceAugust 3, 10:30 AM • 12347 views
In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organizationAugust 3, 11:30 AM • 14338 views
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia01:39 PM • 10475 views
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents05:02 PM • 4624 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 95731 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 111355 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 353865 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 186435 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 302707 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 196789 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 83690 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 120961 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 134821 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 208062 views
Actual
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian
YouTube

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on July 31: death toll rises to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kramatorsk on July 31, the death toll has risen to five. Russian troops struck an apartment building, destroying half of the building.

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on July 31: death toll rises to five

The number of fatalities from the enemy shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on July 31 has risen to five. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to UNN.

The number of victims from the shelling of a residential building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased to five.

- the message states.

It is worth recalling that on July 31, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a multi-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; half of the building was destroyed, with reports of one fatality and 11 injured.

On Friday, August 1, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike in Kramatorsk increased to 3.

On Sunday, August 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as a result of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on July 31, 4 people died and 13 were injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared over 185 tons of debris.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk