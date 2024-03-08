Russian missile attack on Sumy: 26 injured, two killed - RMA

As a result of yesterday's enemy rocket attack on Sumy, 26 people were injured, 2 people were killed, and various buildings, including a school, hospital, emergency center and water utility, were damaged, numerous windows and doors were smashed, according to the information updated as of 12 p.m. on March 8, Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, emergency and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of an enemy missile attack on Sumy have been completed.

As a result of the strike, 26 people were injured, 2 people died. 6 are in medical institutions - Sumy Regional State Administration reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, the premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged. A total of 135 windows and 10 doors were smashed.

As indicated, the hospital is working, hospitalization is underway.

12 windows, 2 doors and a wall of the building were damaged in the educational institution. Electricity, heating, central water supply and sewage have been restored. The institution is operating in the normal mode.

Recall

On March 7, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Sumy.