In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian missile attack on Sumy: 26 injured, two killed - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24844 views

Yesterday's rocket attack on Sumy left 26 people injured, 2 dead, and damaged various buildings, including a school, hospital, emergency center, and water utility, with windows and doors smashed.

Russian missile attack on Sumy: 26 injured, two killed - RMA

As a result of yesterday's enemy rocket attack on Sumy, 26 people were injured, 2 people were killed, and various buildings, including a school, hospital, emergency center and water utility, were damaged, numerous windows and doors were smashed, according to the information updated as of 12 p.m. on March 8, Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, emergency and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of an enemy missile attack on Sumy have been completed.

As a result of the strike, 26 people were injured, 2 people died. 6 are in medical institutions

- Sumy Regional State Administration reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, the premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged. A total of 135 windows and 10 doors were smashed.

As indicated, the hospital is working, hospitalization is underway.

12 windows, 2 doors and a wall of the building were damaged in the educational institution. Electricity, heating, central water supply and sewage have been restored. The institution is operating in the normal mode.

Recall

On March 7, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Sumy.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

