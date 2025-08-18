Russian military shot a civilian in Pokrovsk direction: war crime investigation launched

A video has appeared online showing a Russian soldier deliberately shooting a civilian in the Rodynske area of Donetsk region. The incident has been classified as a possible war crime – an investigation has been launched. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

A video was published on one of the Telegram channels, in which a Russian Armed Forces serviceman with a white armband on his arm opened targeted fire on a civilian in the Rodynske area of Pokrovsk district. He then approached the victim, who was lying on the road, and, after examining her, fled the crime scene.

Information regarding the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are conducting a pre-trial investigation - the report says.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the event and the persons involved in the commission of the crime from among the Russian military personnel.

Recall

A Russian serviceman killed a civilian who was trying to leave the village of Udachne in Donetsk region. Prosecutors of Donetsk region are investigating this fact as a violation of the laws and customs of war.