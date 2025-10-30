Russian military blocking of Pokrovsk is currently not happening - "East" group

The "East" troop grouping denied the blocking of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region by Russian military. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the press service of the grouping, writes UNN.

There is no "blocking" of our Defense Forces by the enemy in Pokrovsk. These are just statements of Russian propaganda that do not correspond to reality. The enemy's occupation army is indeed increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular - in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration - the message says

The military notes that the situation in Pokrovsk remains difficult and dynamic. Separate groups of enemy infantry infiltrate the city and try to move and accumulate there.

Strike and search operations are being carried out in the city. These enemy units and individual infantrymen are being destroyed by our soldiers. Forces and means for searching and destroying the enemy are being increased, in particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing. - assured the General Staff.

The military adds that at the same time, logistics to the city are complicated by enemy FPVs, but not interrupted. Various means of counteraction, protection and support of logistics routes are used. The Defense Forces continue to clear Pokrovsk of Russian invaders.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi refuted the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged "blocking" of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. He noted that enemy infantry is accumulating in the urban development of Pokrovsk, and work is underway to strengthen the stability of the defense.