Russian Lancet UAV attacked passenger train "Kyiv-Sumy"

Photo: t.me/spravdi

On Sunday, March 8, a Russian drone attacked the passenger train "Kyiv - Sumy". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications.

Details

According to media reports, the Russian army attacked the train in the Sumy district on the morning of March 8, around 05:30. According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out by a Lancet-type drone.

It is also reported that at the time of the strike, there were about 200 passengers on the train. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

In addition, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, reported that on the night of Sunday, the enemy shelled infrastructure facilities in Sumy.

On the morning of March 8, a strike occurred on the roadway of one of the central streets. A trolleybus line was damaged, but no one was injured.

Recall

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements occurred at the front, the enemy used almost 10,000 kamikaze drones. The defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower.