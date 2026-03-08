$43.810.0050.900.00
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Publications
Exclusives
Russian Lancet UAV attacked passenger train "Kyiv-Sumy"

Kyiv • UNN

On the morning of March 8, an enemy UAV struck a train in the Sumy district. The occupiers also attacked Sumy's infrastructure and damaged a trolleybus line.

Russian Lancet UAV attacked passenger train "Kyiv-Sumy"
On Sunday, March 8, a Russian drone attacked the passenger train "Kyiv - Sumy". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications.

Details

According to media reports, the Russian army attacked the train in the Sumy district on the morning of March 8, around 05:30. According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out by a Lancet-type drone.

It is also reported that at the time of the strike, there were about 200 passengers on the train. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

In addition, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, reported that on the night of Sunday, the enemy shelled infrastructure facilities in Sumy.

On the morning of March 8, a strike occurred on the roadway of one of the central streets. A trolleybus line was damaged, but no one was injured.

Recall

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements occurred at the front, the enemy used almost 10,000 kamikaze drones. The defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Lancet (loitering munition)
Sumy
Kyiv