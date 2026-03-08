Russians are trying to restore the Starobesheve TPP

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 7314 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
12:28 PM • 21125 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
11:12 AM • 18693 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 18982 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 19718 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 34351 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 77001 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43093 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43057 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58365 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0.6m/s
70%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 UAVs and 2 ballistic missiles - 98 drones shot downPhotoMarch 8, 07:40 AM • 6190 views
In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked State Emergency Service rescuers while they were extinguishing a firePhotoMarch 8, 07:56 AM • 7866 views
Sybiha commented on Sweden's detention of the cargo ship CaffaMarch 8, 09:43 AM • 9070 views
US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's importantMarch 8, 10:23 AM • 19958 views
UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged11:40 AM • 7270 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges12:28 PM • 21141 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 65127 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 71793 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 100834 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 65080 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8Video01:08 PM • 4940 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 23697 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 26492 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 27818 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 28645 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Russians are trying to restore the Starobesheve TPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

At the Starobesheve TPP, an active search for workers has begun through occupation structures. The station provides energy for the enemy's logistics and military facilities.

Russians are trying to restore the Starobesheve TPP

Mass recruitment of personnel has begun at the Starobesheve TPP in the occupied part of Donetsk region. The Center for National Resistance reported that job advertisements are being distributed among the occupation structures, UNN reports.

Details

According to CNS sources, the station's management has started a mass recruitment of employees. The HR department of JSC "Infrastructure Projects" is distributing advertisements among the occupation structures about the expansion of staff: they are looking for welders, gas cutters, machinists, drivers and fitters.

- the post says

Candidates are offered high salaries, free meals, transportation to the workplace, and a full social package.

Starobesheve TPP is one of the key power plants in the occupied part of Donetsk region. Its installed capacity is about 2300 MW, and actual generation before the war exceeded 1400 MW. At the same time, the station has been repeatedly damaged during the war. Particularly significant strikes on energy infrastructure in this area were recorded in 2025.

In addition, the Starobesheve TPP is connected to key main power lines that feed the Donetsk — Makiivka — Khartsyzk — Yasynuvata energy hub. Through these substations, electricity is supplied not only to residential areas, but also to important infrastructure, including railway junctions and industrial enterprises that provide logistics and operation of military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region.

- emphasize the Center for National Resistance

Recall

Ukraine resumed electricity exports to European countries, but these are small volumes used to balance the energy system.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Makiivka
Ukraine
Donetsk