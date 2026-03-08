Russians are trying to restore the Starobesheve TPP

Mass recruitment of personnel has begun at the Starobesheve TPP in the occupied part of Donetsk region. The Center for National Resistance reported that job advertisements are being distributed among the occupation structures, UNN reports.

Details

According to CNS sources, the station's management has started a mass recruitment of employees. The HR department of JSC "Infrastructure Projects" is distributing advertisements among the occupation structures about the expansion of staff: they are looking for welders, gas cutters, machinists, drivers and fitters. - the post says

Candidates are offered high salaries, free meals, transportation to the workplace, and a full social package.

Starobesheve TPP is one of the key power plants in the occupied part of Donetsk region. Its installed capacity is about 2300 MW, and actual generation before the war exceeded 1400 MW. At the same time, the station has been repeatedly damaged during the war. Particularly significant strikes on energy infrastructure in this area were recorded in 2025.

In addition, the Starobesheve TPP is connected to key main power lines that feed the Donetsk — Makiivka — Khartsyzk — Yasynuvata energy hub. Through these substations, electricity is supplied not only to residential areas, but also to important infrastructure, including railway junctions and industrial enterprises that provide logistics and operation of military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. - emphasize the Center for National Resistance

Recall

Ukraine resumed electricity exports to European countries, but these are small volumes used to balance the energy system.