US not planning to abandon sanctions against Russia – Energy Minister Wright

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that Washington is not going to completely abolish its sanctions policy against the Russian Federation. Despite the possibility of easing individual measures, the general course of restrictions will remain unchanged. Thus, the official refuted some assumptions about a radical change in the White House's strategy in the energy market. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The minister's statement came against the backdrop of reports from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the US was allegedly considering lifting oil sanctions on Russia to stabilize world prices.

Such a need arose due to Iran's actions, which blocked the Strait of Hormuz, causing a shortage of raw materials. However, Wright stressed that the US also does not plan to launch military strikes on Iran's energy industry, despite the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Washington may ease some measures, but the sanctions policy itself will remain - Wright noted.

Washington's next steps

Currently, the American administration is looking for a balance between the need to deter aggressors and prevent an energy collapse. Although sanctions against Russian fuel remain in effect, the White House is focused on finding alternative ways to supply oil bypassing the blocked strait.

