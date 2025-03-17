Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16577 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168793 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106360 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342925 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173441 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196103 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160063 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160063 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38120 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38120 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85651 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85651 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23732 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23732 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20597 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20597 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 108 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16577 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85665 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107048 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168793 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20606 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20606 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23741 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23741 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38129 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38129 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47201 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views
Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18157 views

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.

Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania has submitted to the court a criminal case regarding the arson of a shopping center in Vilnius. According to the conclusion, Russian special services are behind the arson in Lithuania and similar incidents in Poland. One of the suspects has just been charged, the other has been detained by Polish special services.

UNN reports with reference to Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija, Wprost and the page of the Prime Minister of Poland on the social network X.

Lithuanian investigators have established that Russian military intelligence is responsible for the arson of an IKEA store in Vilnius, as well as a covered market in Warsaw.

Reference

The arson of the IKEA store in Vilnius and the attempted arson of the market at 44 Marywilska Street in Warsaw took place on May 9, 2024.

IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison26.02.25, 17:56 • 24780 views

Conclusion of Lithuanian prosecutors

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania, the crimes were committed by a citizen of Ukraine who was a minor at the time.

He acted in the interests of Russian military structures and special services.

- the conclusion says.

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office claims that there is evidence collected in the materials of the pre-trial investigation, according to which "there are sufficient grounds to believe" that there is a pre-established organized terrorist group with the aim of committing terrorist crimes on the territory of Lithuania and Latvia.

Arson in Warsaw

Information received by Lithuanian investigators indicates that Russian intelligence may also be behind the arson of the shopping hall at 44 Marywilska Street in Warsaw. The second suspect will remain in the hands of Polish law enforcement agencies as part of cooperation between the two countries.

- Polish media write.

In general, it is about one of the nine people detained last spring.

Comment by the head of the Polish government

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that Russian special services are behind the arsons in Vilnius and Warsaw (Marywilska). According to our suspicions. As with the attempted arson of a paint and varnish factory in Wrocław, the Russians hired Ukrainian citizens. Exceptional insidiousness

- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on his X page.

How do Russians choose arsonists?

Arturas Urbelis, representative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania, explains:

These are young people who clearly lack life experience, who, due to well-known circumstances, found themselves in a rather difficult financial situation. Recruiting such people for this kind of task is popular. People understand what they are doing, but they clearly do not understand the ultimate goals. And this activity is dangerous

- he stressed.

16-year-old Russian agent made explosives to blow up police in Zhytomyr, detained - SBU13.02.25, 10:10 • 35584 views

He added that the arsonists were promised 10,000 euros and a BMW car. 

5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine04.02.25, 16:24 • 22694 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

