Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office
The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.
The Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania has submitted to the court a criminal case regarding the arson of a shopping center in Vilnius. According to the conclusion, Russian special services are behind the arson in Lithuania and similar incidents in Poland. One of the suspects has just been charged, the other has been detained by Polish special services.
Lithuanian investigators have established that Russian military intelligence is responsible for the arson of an IKEA store in Vilnius, as well as a covered market in Warsaw.
The arson of the IKEA store in Vilnius and the attempted arson of the market at 44 Marywilska Street in Warsaw took place on May 9, 2024.
Conclusion of Lithuanian prosecutors
According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania, the crimes were committed by a citizen of Ukraine who was a minor at the time.
He acted in the interests of Russian military structures and special services.
The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office claims that there is evidence collected in the materials of the pre-trial investigation, according to which "there are sufficient grounds to believe" that there is a pre-established organized terrorist group with the aim of committing terrorist crimes on the territory of Lithuania and Latvia.
Arson in Warsaw
Information received by Lithuanian investigators indicates that Russian intelligence may also be behind the arson of the shopping hall at 44 Marywilska Street in Warsaw. The second suspect will remain in the hands of Polish law enforcement agencies as part of cooperation between the two countries.
In general, it is about one of the nine people detained last spring.
Comment by the head of the Polish government
The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that Russian special services are behind the arsons in Vilnius and Warsaw (Marywilska). According to our suspicions. As with the attempted arson of a paint and varnish factory in Wrocław, the Russians hired Ukrainian citizens. Exceptional insidiousness
How do Russians choose arsonists?
Arturas Urbelis, representative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania, explains:
These are young people who clearly lack life experience, who, due to well-known circumstances, found themselves in a rather difficult financial situation. Recruiting such people for this kind of task is popular. People understand what they are doing, but they clearly do not understand the ultimate goals. And this activity is dangerous
He added that the arsonists were promised 10,000 euros and a BMW car.
