16-year-old Russian agent made explosives to blow up police in Zhytomyr, detained - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it detained a 16-year-old Russian agent who made explosives to blow up a police station in Zhytomyr on the order of Russian special services, UNN reports.

Then the SBU prevented an attempt to blow up a police unit by detaining two Russian agents.

Terrorist attack against police officers prevented in Zhytomyr: explosives was hidden in a toy

The detained girl, according to the SBU, manufactured two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the request of Russia, one of which was equipped with a mobile phone for remote activation.

According to the SBU, a 16-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region was recruited via Telegram by a Russian special agent, who instructed her to make explosives, hide them in a cache and pass the coordinates to the curator. The terrorists took the IED, but the SBU prevented the attack.

The girl "went into hiding" at her relatives' place, but was detained by counterintelligence in Berdychiv district. It was established that while in hiding, she received additional orders from Russia for the manufacture of new IEDs. During the search, components for explosives, SIM cards and a cell phone with evidence were seized.

She was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). She is in custody. The agent faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.