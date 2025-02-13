16-year-old Russian agent made explosives to blow up police in Zhytomyr, detained - SBU

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55200 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107299 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118475 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101314 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116749 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154009 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92541 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60445 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29154 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107278 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144563 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51200 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90509 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134508 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136422 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164634 views
16-year-old Russian agent made explosives to blow up police in Zhytomyr, detained - SBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34988 views

The SBU detained a 16-year-old girl who manufactured explosive devices on the order of Russian special services.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it detained a 16-year-old Russian agent who made explosives to blow up a police station in Zhytomyr on the order of Russian special services, UNN reports.

SBU CI detains Russian agent who was preparing a terrorist attack against Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr on January 19

- the SBU reported.

Then the SBU prevented an attempt to blow up a police unit by detaining two Russian agents.

Terrorist attack against police officers prevented in Zhytomyr: explosives was hidden in a toy23.01.25, 10:34 • 23451 view

The detained girl, according to the SBU, manufactured two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the request of Russia, one of which was equipped with a mobile phone for remote activation.

According to the SBU, a 16-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region was recruited via Telegram by a Russian special agent, who instructed her to make explosives, hide them in a cache and pass the coordinates to the curator. The terrorists took the IED, but the SBU prevented the attack.

The girl "went into hiding" at her relatives' place, but was detained by counterintelligence in Berdychiv district. It was established that while in hiding, she received additional orders from Russia for the manufacture of new IEDs. During the search, components for explosives, SIM cards and a cell phone with evidence were seized.

She was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). She is in custody. The agent faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
zhytomyrZhytomyr

