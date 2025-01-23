Terrorist attack against police officers prevented in Zhytomyr: explosives was hidden in a toy

In Zhytomyr, two Russian agents were going to blow up a police unit that was supposed to respond to a 102 call, they were detained, the SBU and the National Police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The Security Service and the National Police thwarted an attempt by enemy special services to commit a cunning terrorist attack against Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr. As a result of complex measures, two Russian agents were detained red-handed, preparing to blow up a police unit that was to arrive at a fake call to 102," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, enemy agents rented an apartment in Zhytomyr and installed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to commit the attack.

"In order to undermine the police, they made a fake call to the 102 special line to a rented apartment," the National Police said.

"One of the explosives was hidden in a soft toy, the other was connected to a cell phone, the camera of which filmed the entrance to the apartment. Using remote access to this gadget, the enemy planned to activate both IEDs when the police entered the room through the open door," the SBU said.

Law enforcement officers, as indicated, worked proactively: they detained both defendants in their hotel, where they were supposed to hide, immediately after a call to the National Police hotline.

"The detainees were two residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region, whom the enemy remotely recruited through Telegram channels in search of "easy" money," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the suspects arrived in Zhytomyr by bus and took two packages with explosive devices for the terrorist attack from the cache .

"The examination established that the IEDs were equipped in thermoses and stuffed with stones to enhance the damaging effect in case of detonation," the SBU said.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). They are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

