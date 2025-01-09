Spouses made explosives for terrorist attack near Dnipro shopping mall: details of detention

Law enforcers detained a couple of Russian agents who made an explosive device for a terrorist attack near the Dnipro shopping center on December 14, 2024. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Two agents were detained who acted separately from the "executor" of the terrorist attack and made him an improvised explosive device. They were a 33-year-old deserter who had left a Ukrainian military unit without permission and was hiding in Dnipro, and his 25-year-old wife.

While searching for "easy" money on Telegram channels, they came to the attention of Russian special services, which subsequently recruited the couple remotely.

Following the instructions of the occupiers, they made explosives, then hid them in a package and put them in a predetermined cache.

After that, the traitors remotely watched the "executor" take the IED from the cache, which they reported to their Russian supervisor via messenger.

To avoid arousing suspicion, the defendants took their 3-year-old child with them.

After the terrorist attack, according to the SBU, the couple of Russian agents moved to another rented apartment. There, they tried to "cover their tracks" and "lay low" in order to continue their cooperation with Russia.

Law enforcement officers detained both criminals at their new addresses. During the search, they seized cell phones and clothes with evidence of the crimes, as well as Russian instructions for making explosives.

Both detainees were served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 258, paras. 2, 3 Art. 258 (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, resulting in the death of a person);

ч. 1 Art. 14 (preparation for a crime).

They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

On December 14, 2024, at 14:45, an explosion occurred in Dnipro near the administrative building. A man was killed in the attack. Another man and two police officers who were on duty at the time were seriously injured. Later, Dnipro police detained a suspect in the attack.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 37-year-old citizen detained in Dnipro was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On December 16, the suspect in the attack was taken into custody . The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for 60 days without bail.