Spouses made explosives for terrorist attack near Dnipro shopping mall: details of detention

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143549 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162452 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86995 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128007 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126630 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84208 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98898 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179563 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126630 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151104 views
Spouses made explosives for terrorist attack near Dnipro shopping mall: details of detention

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24680 views

The SBU and police detained a couple of Russian agents who manufactured an explosive device for a terrorist attack near the Dnipro shopping center. The deserter husband and his wife acted on the instructions of Russian special services.

Law enforcers detained a couple of Russian agents who made an explosive device for a terrorist attack near the Dnipro shopping center on December 14, 2024. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Two agents were detained who acted separately from the "executor" of the terrorist attack and made him an improvised explosive device. They were a 33-year-old deserter who had left a Ukrainian military unit without permission and was hiding in Dnipro, and his 25-year-old wife.

While searching for "easy" money on Telegram channels, they came to the attention of Russian special services, which subsequently recruited the couple remotely.

Following the instructions of the occupiers, they made explosives, then hid them in a package and put them in a predetermined cache.

After that, the traitors remotely watched the "executor" take the IED from the cache, which they reported to their Russian supervisor via messenger.

To avoid arousing suspicion, the defendants took their 3-year-old child with them.

After the terrorist attack, according to the SBU, the couple of Russian agents moved to another rented apartment. There, they tried to "cover their tracks" and "lay low" in order to continue their cooperation with Russia.

Law enforcement officers detained both criminals at their new addresses. During the search, they seized cell phones and clothes with evidence of the crimes, as well as Russian instructions for making explosives.

Both detainees were served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Art. 258, paras. 2, 3 Art. 258 (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, resulting in the death of a person);
    • ч. 1 Art. 14 (preparation for a crime).

      They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      Recall 

      On December 14, 2024, at 14:45, an explosion occurred in Dnipro near the administrative building. A man was killed in the attack. Another man and two police officers who were on duty at the time were seriously injured. Later, Dnipro police detained a suspect in the attack. 

      Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 37-year-old citizen detained in Dnipro was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

      On December 16, the suspect in the attack was taken into custody . The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for 60 days without bail.

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

