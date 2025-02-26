IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison

A Russian agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison based on SBU materials. He operated in the Cherkasy region and spied on the military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

The enemy agent is a 46-year-old native of Luhansk region who moved to Cherkasy region as an IDP in April 2022 and was later recruited remotely by the game. For recruitment, the Russian special service used his old friend, a militant of the occupation groups.

Through it, the agent kept in touch with Russian military intelligence using an anonymous chat in a messenger. The offender was tracking the direction of movement of the Armed Forces trains and the locations of Ukrzaliznytsia junction stations where they made stops.

The occupiers hoped to get the coordinates of weapons depots and hospitals from him in order to attack them with drones and missiles. SBU officers detained the offender in February 2024, and comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone was seized, which he used to contact the group's liaison.The agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law), and the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, the special operation resulted in the detention of three Russian agents who performed a number of tasks for the FSB, including adjusting missile strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces in several regions.

The priority targets of the spies were military airfields, reserve command posts and training centers of Ukrainian defenders, as well as armored vehicles and UAV repair plants.