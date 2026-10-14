Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates us

$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2122 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
05:00 AM • 6704 views
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high
04:14 AM • 4638 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to threeVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 29630 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
October 13, 08:23 PM • 29475 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
October 13, 08:09 PM • 25421 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
October 13, 07:02 PM • 30324 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
October 13, 06:29 PM • 57110 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage
October 13, 05:45 PM • 29234 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
October 13, 04:59 PM • 26832 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
3.7m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildingsPhotoVideoOctober 13, 09:48 PM • 36918 views
A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideoOctober 13, 10:19 PM • 13224 views
The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in KhmelnytskyiPhotoOctober 13, 11:21 PM • 14485 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20Video11:52 PM • 32329 views
Occupiers block the legal sale of fish in the Zaporizhzhia region — CNS01:56 AM • 11842 views
Publications
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2096 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 36888 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 57102 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 50206 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 48891 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Lithuania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 27911 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 29935 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 25281 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 29204 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 29798 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29
Technology
Heating

Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates us

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

Russia uses information and psychological operations to intimidate Ukrainians, discredit the authorities, and undermine trust in the country's defense capabilities.

Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates us

Threats to destroy Kyiv’s bridges, leave Ukrainians without electricity and water, discredit the authorities, and undermine confidence in Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression — the Kremlin uses fear as a weapon against Ukrainian society. How these information attacks work, why Ukrainians are becoming more vulnerable to manipulation, and how to protect yourself from pressure — read in UNN’s article.

While the Russian army attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, propagandists are intensifying panic in the information space. Some of these messages are based on real threats, while others rely on unconfirmed forecasts, exaggerations, and outright lies. According to Andrii Shapovalov, an expert on hybrid threats and countering disinformation, the dissemination of such messages is part of Russia’s information and psychological operations (IPSO).

At the same time, Russian propaganda is not limited to intimidating Ukrainians. The enemy is trying to use the consequences of its own attacks to foment public discontent and intensify distrust in Ukraine’s leadership.

Their goal is to discredit the current Ukrainian authorities as much as possible and shift onto them responsibility for the problems and hardships caused by Russia itself… Another goal of such operations is to sow discord among Ukrainians, intensify fear and panic, and destabilize the situation in the country. Russia may later use these sentiments to promote initiatives aimed at capitulation

— Shapovalov emphasized.

Shapovalov draws a parallel with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Russian propaganda massively spread messages claiming that Kyiv had allegedly been captured and that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had fled. At that time, these fake reports failed to achieve the expected effect.

The situation is different now: the war is dragging on, people are becoming tired and are looking for simple solutions and quick results. Russia is trying to take advantage of this, especially on the eve of winter, when concerns about disruptions to electricity, water supply, and other basic services may intensify

— the expert explained.

According to him, Russian propaganda is trying to convince Ukrainians that the only way out of the situation is to make concessions to the aggressor or change the president. However, neither of these scenarios guarantees an end to Russian aggression.

How does Russia spread its narratives in Ukraine?

Social networks and messaging apps have become some of the main tools of Russia’s information war. It is there that unverified messages can gain millions of views within just a few hours and later make their way into media news feeds. Shapovalov urges Ukrainians to remember that we do not know who owns anonymous Telegram channels, who finances their activities, or whose interests their publications promote.

The Russians use this lack of transparency to promote narratives that serve their interests. Information first appears in anonymous channels, then spreads across other platforms and sometimes even reaches media outlets that treat it as verified

 — the expert said.

This creates a kind of mechanism for legitimizing fake news.

Another tool is Russian bot networks, which help massively disseminate desired narratives and create the appearance of public support for certain claims. During an address to participants of the Warsaw Security Forum, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after Ukrainian strikes on the data centers of the Russian company "Yandex," "bot" activity had declined.

There is less hatred, less hostility, and fewer provocations. Because there are fewer bots

— President Zelenskyy said.

A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will mean12.10.26, 14:27 • 76658 views

How is Russia trying to discredit Ukraine’s defense?

A separate area of Russia’s IPSO is the discrediting of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military command, and the defense-industrial complex. Propagandists are trying to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the Ukrainian army, the expediency of military operations and leadership decisions, as well as the country’s ability to independently produce modern weapons.

A telling example was the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Kursk operation, which began in August 2024. The successful breakthrough by Ukrainian troops into Russian territory was accompanied by a large-scale information campaign aimed at discrediting the Defense Forces. As the Center for Countering Disinformation reported, Russian propagandists spread unsubstantiated accusations that Ukrainian commanders had allegedly shot their own subordinates, engaged in mass looting, and committed crimes against civilians. In this way, the enemy sought to discredit the Ukrainian army and undermine trust in the military command.

In August 2026, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded a new wave of Russian reports in which propagandists attempted to portray the actions of the Russian army as an exceptional military success while simultaneously accusing Ukrainian troops of crimes without proper evidence.

Decisions concerning the army’s weaponry and supplies also come under information attacks. After the first F-16 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine in August 2024, Russian propaganda launched a campaign to undermine their combat capabilities. According to the CCD, one of the aims was to weaken the readiness of Western partners to transfer additional aircraft to Ukraine.

However, information attacks are directed not only at Ukrainian audiences. The reputation of Ukrainian military technologies abroad is also targeted. Thus, in March 2026, the Center for Strategic Communications SPRAVDI reported that Russian propagandists had manipulated statements by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to discredit Ukrainian developments and weaken Ukraine’s position on the international arms market.

The Kremlin is looking for excuses for the fuel crisis: Fire Point mocked Russian fakes11.07.26, 11:00 • 4619 views

Another wave of propagandistic publications concerning Ukrainian weapons was triggered by a statement about the first use of the Ukrainian FP-7 ballistic missile against Russian territory. Following a statement by Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh, some media outlets wrote that the missile had allegedly failed to meet expectations regarding its range because it had not struck Moscow.

And this despite the fact that back in August, Fire Point publicly reported that the missile’s maximum range was 300 km. Another ballistic missile, the FP-9, is being developed to strike targets at distances of up to 850 km. The first combat use of this missile is expected by the end of autumn 2026.

One of the main objectives of such campaigns is to undermine the trust of Western partners who support Ukraine and finance the development of its defense capabilities in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. Eroding this trust could negatively affect international cooperation and support for Ukrainian weapons production

- the expert emphasized.

Why are Ukrainians becoming more vulnerable to information attacks?

The prolonged war, constant shelling, losses, and uncertainty are exhausting Ukrainians. In precisely such a state, people may react more acutely to alarming reports and more often trust information that evokes strong emotions.

Psychologist Oksana Homel explains that Ukrainian society is experiencing not simply a stressful situation, but a prolonged traumatic crisis. Its main feature is uncertainty.

It is important for a person to understand the "framework of an event," and then they can allocate their resources. In a situation of uncertainty, however, this is difficult. It can be compared to a marathon in which you have not been told after how many kilometers or at what point the finish line will be

- the psychologist explained in a comment to UNN.

According to her, when a significant portion of one’s energy is spent every day overcoming difficulties, there may simply not be enough psychological resources left for carefully checking information.

In such a state, messages with a strong emotional thrust that touch on our fears, beliefs, or values can provoke a very rapid reaction: believing them, drawing a conclusion, or sharing the information without verifying it

- Homel noted.

This does not mean that Ukrainians have lost the ability to think critically. However, it is important to remember that under the influence of prolonged stress, people are more likely to react automatically, trying to reduce the burden on their psyche.

Moreover, a feeling of helplessness may develop: "I have no influence over anything." The belief that "we are insignificant people; nothing depends on us" has been familiar since Soviet times

- the psychologist added.

However, Gomel emphasizes that it would be wrong to explain all the negative sentiments of Ukrainians solely by the influence of Russian propaganda. Fear, exhaustion, and distrust may be a natural reaction to real danger.

It is important to distinguish justified criticism from manipulation. Negative news is not necessarily manipulative, and criticism of the authorities is not the same as undermining trust in the country

 - the psychologist warned.

How can you protect yourself from information pressure?

It is impossible to completely give up the news during wartime. However, constantly monitoring reports about potential strikes, missile movements, or the aftermath of shelling may only increase anxiety. Oksana Gomel advises limiting the time spent consuming news, filtering out several reliable sources for yourself, and avoiding repeatedly watching traumatic videos.

Important!!! At the same time, official air-raid alerts must remain enabled.

Another way to reduce anxiety is to focus on what a person can genuinely influence: know the location of a shelter, have a plan for communicating with loved ones, take care of essential items, and maintain a regular daily routine.

According to Gomel, even simple daily activities help maintain psychological resilience: adequate sleep, regular meals, communication with loved ones, and physical activity. However, if anxiety, helplessness, or sleep disturbances interfere with daily life for a prolonged period, it is worth consulting a psychologist or family doctor.

Prolonged stress leads to memory problems and excessive anxiety15.11.24, 17:02 • 18320 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineMultimediaPublications