Russian frozen assets must be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery - Zelenskyy

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:25 AM • 6886 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 21694 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 16114 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 17423 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 18396 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 22314 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 45963 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 58213 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40622 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33494 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 25918 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 12819 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 13866 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 37182 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 25187 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 21679 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 38792 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 42694 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 53910 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 45153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 19797 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 36617 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 32367 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 58995 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 75215 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russian frozen assets must be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine discussed with the US the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery. He emphasized that Russia is the aggressor, and these funds should be directed to compensate for the damage caused by its aggression.

Russian frozen assets must be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery - Zelenskyy
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine discussed with the United States the issue of frozen Russian assets located in America, emphasizing that these funds should be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery. Zelenskyy made this statement to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Undoubtedly, we will fight, and it is absolutely fair regarding the use of all frozen Russian assets. Why? Because Russia is the aggressor, this is recognized by the whole world. They started this war. Therefore, in this situation, we are recovering from the consequences of Russia's aggression," he said.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine had repeatedly discussed the 5 billion dollars with Americans, adding that Ukraine expects the frozen assets to be used specifically for Ukraine.

"It looks a bit strange that Russia is the aggressor, and it is asking for frozen money somewhere, even if it is frozen because of their aggression, and they want to use it to restore their part. Well, that is, they started their 'SVO,' as they call it, although it is a war, they started all this. It looks, frankly, like nonsense, it looks strange," he added.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not only not arrested but is also quite successfully fighting for Russian frozen assets located in Europe.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, commented on the initiatives of US President Donald Trump and the situation around Greenland. He announced his readiness to allocate 1 billion dollars from frozen Russian assets to the "Peace Council," to which he had previously received an invitation from the American leader.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine