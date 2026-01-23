Russian frozen assets must be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery - Zelenskyy

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine discussed with the United States the issue of frozen Russian assets located in America, emphasizing that these funds should be used specifically for Ukraine's recovery. Zelenskyy made this statement to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Undoubtedly, we will fight, and it is absolutely fair regarding the use of all frozen Russian assets. Why? Because Russia is the aggressor, this is recognized by the whole world. They started this war. Therefore, in this situation, we are recovering from the consequences of Russia's aggression," he said. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine had repeatedly discussed the 5 billion dollars with Americans, adding that Ukraine expects the frozen assets to be used specifically for Ukraine.

"It looks a bit strange that Russia is the aggressor, and it is asking for frozen money somewhere, even if it is frozen because of their aggression, and they want to use it to restore their part. Well, that is, they started their 'SVO,' as they call it, although it is a war, they started all this. It looks, frankly, like nonsense, it looks strange," he added. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not only not arrested but is also quite successfully fighting for Russian frozen assets located in Europe.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, commented on the initiatives of US President Donald Trump and the situation around Greenland. He announced his readiness to allocate 1 billion dollars from frozen Russian assets to the "Peace Council," to which he had previously received an invitation from the American leader.