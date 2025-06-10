Russian forces launched over 12,000 strikes on Sumy region in 5 months - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3340 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11631 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20445 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34647 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37400 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37665 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37620 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82811 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169262 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121972 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 68862 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 65812 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 103064 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 46151 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 22294 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16683 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235135 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215135 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228324 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203565 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 794 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23464 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17163 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47403 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 67013 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Russian forces launched over 12,000 strikes on Sumy region in 5 months - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

In 5 months, the Russians launched over 12,000 strikes on the Sumy region. Klimenko held a meeting on security, evacuation and provision of services in alarm conditions.

Russian forces launched over 12,000 strikes on Sumy region in 5 months - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops have launched over 12,000 strikes on the Sumy region in 5 months. In such conditions, it is important that local authorities maximally facilitate the work of emergency services. This was written by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Sumy region: the border area, which is under daily shelling. More than 12,000 Russian strikes in five months. This is the reality in which the region lives. And in this reality, the coordinated work of emergency services is extremely important. Police, rescuers, medical services - people must receive help quickly and without any bureaucratic delays

- wrote Klymenko.

Details

According to him, he held a meeting in Sumy with the heads of communities, where they discussed the safety of the local population, evacuation from frontline communities, especially families with children, and the organization of services for citizens in conditions of prolonged alarms.

He held a separate meeting with guards, border guards, policemen and rescuers. The Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko reported. They discussed the operational situation in the region, the results of the destruction of enemy weapons, and issues of logistical support 

- added Klymenko.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the occupiers intensified attacks on Sumy region. Over the day, they carried out almost 90 shellings of the region. 10 civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman.

A 17-year-old boy, who was injured during the Russian military attack on Sumy on June 3, died in the hospital, bringing the death toll to 6.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9