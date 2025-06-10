Russian forces launched over 12,000 strikes on Sumy region in 5 months - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops have launched over 12,000 strikes on the Sumy region in 5 months. In such conditions, it is important that local authorities maximally facilitate the work of emergency services. This was written by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Sumy region: the border area, which is under daily shelling. More than 12,000 Russian strikes in five months. This is the reality in which the region lives. And in this reality, the coordinated work of emergency services is extremely important. Police, rescuers, medical services - people must receive help quickly and without any bureaucratic delays - wrote Klymenko.

Details

According to him, he held a meeting in Sumy with the heads of communities, where they discussed the safety of the local population, evacuation from frontline communities, especially families with children, and the organization of services for citizens in conditions of prolonged alarms.

He held a separate meeting with guards, border guards, policemen and rescuers. The Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko reported. They discussed the operational situation in the region, the results of the destruction of enemy weapons, and issues of logistical support - added Klymenko.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the occupiers intensified attacks on Sumy region. Over the day, they carried out almost 90 shellings of the region. 10 civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman.

A 17-year-old boy, who was injured during the Russian military attack on Sumy on June 3, died in the hospital, bringing the death toll to 6.