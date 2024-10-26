Russian Federation bans taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in Kursk region - spokesman for the Siverskyi Brigade

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25944 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124404 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178823 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112223 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347828 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175367 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146129 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196495 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125361 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108314 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Russian Federation bans taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in Kursk region - spokesman for the Siverskyi Brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22127 views

The Russian command has forbidden its troops to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in the Kursk region. The enemy is using up to 30 self-propelled artillery systems daily in this area and is trying to amass infantry.

Russian Federation bans taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in Kursk region - spokesman for the Siverskyi Brigade

The Russian command has given its personnel a direct order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in the Kursk region. This was stated by the press officer of the 1st Separate Tank Severskaya Brigade Dina Wong during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The First Separate Tank Siversky Brigade is performing combat missions in the Kursk sector. In the area of our responsibility, the enemy is resorting to active assault operations with the use of defensive equipment. In addition, we know that he is trying to accumulate his infantry

- Wong said.

She also commented on the use of CABs by the Russians.

"Up to 30 such bombs can be dropped in our area of responsibility per day. To be clear, the enemy is trying to target specific targets in this way. Recently, for example, they tried to destroy one of our mortars," Wong said.

Syrsky denies Putin's statement about the encirclement of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region25.10.24, 14:30 • 78616 views

She stated that there is information about the order of the Russian Federation not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner.

In addition, we are aware that the enemy has given its personnel a direct order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner. Despite the fact that the operational situation in our area of responsibility is quite difficult, it is worth noting the work of our infantry. The guys are faithfully fulfilling their duties and holding their positions steadfastly

- Wong said.

Wong noted that when any assault operations begin, the Defense Forces immediately target enemy personnel and equipment.

"Each of our operations is a combination of actions by our tankers, artillery and our unmanned aerial vehicle operators.

If we talk about how we are using tanks now, the main task of our tankers is to prevent the advance of enemy equipment, thereby disrupting the enemy's plans," Wong said.

Addendum

Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer in the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that in Kursk region Russian equipment is becoming a good target for Ukrainian operators of UAVs and other weapons, because due to weather changes, the occupiers have no place to hide it.

Sources in the GUR reportedthat 40 DPRK servicemen, who were stationed in the Khomutov district of the Russian Federation, were moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
Ukraine
