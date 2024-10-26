Russian Federation bans taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in Kursk region - spokesman for the Siverskyi Brigade
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian command has forbidden its troops to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in the Kursk region. The enemy is using up to 30 self-propelled artillery systems daily in this area and is trying to amass infantry.
The Russian command has given its personnel a direct order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner in the Kursk region. This was stated by the press officer of the 1st Separate Tank Severskaya Brigade Dina Wong during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
The First Separate Tank Siversky Brigade is performing combat missions in the Kursk sector. In the area of our responsibility, the enemy is resorting to active assault operations with the use of defensive equipment. In addition, we know that he is trying to accumulate his infantry
She also commented on the use of CABs by the Russians.
"Up to 30 such bombs can be dropped in our area of responsibility per day. To be clear, the enemy is trying to target specific targets in this way. Recently, for example, they tried to destroy one of our mortars," Wong said.
Syrsky denies Putin's statement about the encirclement of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region25.10.24, 14:30 • 78616 views
She stated that there is information about the order of the Russian Federation not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner.
In addition, we are aware that the enemy has given its personnel a direct order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner. Despite the fact that the operational situation in our area of responsibility is quite difficult, it is worth noting the work of our infantry. The guys are faithfully fulfilling their duties and holding their positions steadfastly
Wong noted that when any assault operations begin, the Defense Forces immediately target enemy personnel and equipment.
"Each of our operations is a combination of actions by our tankers, artillery and our unmanned aerial vehicle operators.
If we talk about how we are using tanks now, the main task of our tankers is to prevent the advance of enemy equipment, thereby disrupting the enemy's plans," Wong said.
Addendum
Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer in the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that in Kursk region Russian equipment is becoming a good target for Ukrainian operators of UAVs and other weapons, because due to weather changes, the occupiers have no place to hide it.
Sources in the GUR reportedthat 40 DPRK servicemen, who were stationed in the Khomutov district of the Russian Federation, were moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.