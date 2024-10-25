Syrsky denies Putin's statement about the encirclement of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Syrsky denied Putin's statement about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. In 3 months, the enemy has lost more than 17,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment in this area.
The statement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the Russian army has surrounded Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is not true, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, reports UNN.
The statement made by the leader of the aggressor country at the BRICS summit regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is not true. This is outright disinformation that does not reflect the real situation
He pointed out that Ukrainian troops continue active operations in the Kursk sector, destroying the enemy's combat potential for the third month in a row. According to the Commander-in-Chief, despite the enemy's fierce pressure in this area, the occupiers are suffering significant losses in personnel and military equipment.
In particular, starting from August 8 to the present, Russian troops in this section of the frontline have lost ground:
The staff includes 17819 people. Among them:
- irrevocable - 6662 persons;
- sanitary - 10446 people;
- prisoners of war - 711 people.
Enemy losses in weapons and military equipment over the same period:
- 45 tanks;
- 256 armored combat vehicles;
- 565 units of automotive equipment;
- 99 artillery systems;
- 5 multiple launch rocket systems.
Context
Putin claimed that 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers were allegedly surrounded in the Kursk region. He said that the Russian military had allegedly “set about eliminating” the military conducting the Kursk operation.