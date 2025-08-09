Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one woman killed, another wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 61-year-old woman was killed in Vasylivka district. In Polohy district, a 68-year-old woman was wounded by an FPV drone strike.
The Russian army launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia region, hitting residential buildings, killing a 61-year-old woman. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
One person died due to an enemy attack on Vasylivka district. Russians struck the Stepnohirsk community.
According to him, residential buildings were hit. A private house was destroyed. A 61-year-old woman died in her own yard.
Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia district: 2 dead, 12 wounded06.08.25, 08:19 • 2611 views
Additionally
In addition, as reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 68-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Polohy district.
A Russian FPV drone hit the territory of a private household in Huliaipole. As a result of the strike, the woman was wounded. She is receiving all necessary medical assistance.