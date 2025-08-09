Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one woman killed, another wounded

The Russian army launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia region, hitting residential buildings, killing a 61-year-old woman. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

One person died due to an enemy attack on Vasylivka district. Russians struck the Stepnohirsk community. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, residential buildings were hit. A private house was destroyed. A 61-year-old woman died in her own yard.

In addition, as reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 68-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Polohy district.