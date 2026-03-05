$43.720.26
Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv region with drones overnight, 12 injured, including a minor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

As a result of night drone attacks on the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, 12 people were injured, including a 17-year-old girl. Residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv region with drones overnight, 12 injured, including a minor

In the Kharkiv region, 12 people, including a minor, were injured in Russian attacks on Chuhuiv district overnight, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, Russian troops carried out drone attacks overnight, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, on settlements in the Chuhuiv district.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, on March 4, at about 11:00 p.m., a drone hit the ground near an apartment building in the village of Novopokrovka. The blast wave damaged the glazing of residential buildings, as well as nine cars.

"Two men, a woman, and a 17-year-old girl were injured. Five more people - a man and four women - suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, as stated, on March 5, at about 00:30, a UAV struck an outbuilding in the village of Kamiana Yaruga. Houses and cars were damaged.

"A 48-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. Another resident - a 68-year-old woman - suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office noted.

Three people injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region overnight04.03.26, 11:03 • 4376 views

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, Kharkiv (the enemy attacked the Industrial district with UAVs) and 14 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed; 13 people were injured, including a child.

