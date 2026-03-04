$43.450.22
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 28908 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 57801 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 48296 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 54187 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 53237 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 30855 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 27124 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25314 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35310 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Bloggers
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Three people injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian Geran-2 type drone attack on the village of Vilshany, Kharkiv district. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Vilshany in the Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 4, at about 01:50, a Russian drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Vilshany, Kharkiv district.

Private residential buildings, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged.

A 90-year-old man, as well as two women aged 62 and 48, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked the Kyiv district with UAVs, and 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, 12 people were injured, including a child. Among them, in Kharkiv - a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man; in Chuhuiv - 44-year-old and 47-year-old men, women aged 32, 64, 66, and a 7-year-old girl. As a result of an unknown object explosion in Kharkiv, a 45-year-old man died, and a 45-year-old woman was injured.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv