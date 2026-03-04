Three people injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region overnight

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Vilshany in the Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 4, at about 01:50, a Russian drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Vilshany, Kharkiv district.

Private residential buildings, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged.

A 90-year-old man, as well as two women aged 62 and 48, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked the Kyiv district with UAVs, and 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, 12 people were injured, including a child. Among them, in Kharkiv - a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man; in Chuhuiv - 44-year-old and 47-year-old men, women aged 32, 64, 66, and a 7-year-old girl. As a result of an unknown object explosion in Kharkiv, a 45-year-old man died, and a 45-year-old woman was injured.