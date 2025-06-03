Russian attack from MLRS on Kharkiv region claimed the lives of three people: including an Internet technician

The death toll from the Russian military's MLRS strike on a village in the Kharkiv region has risen to three people, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 3, at about 10:30, the Russian army shelled the village of Chystovodivka, Izyum district. Preliminary - from a multiple launch rocket system with cluster munitions.

"A 53-year-old woman and two men aged 31 and 53 died. One of the dead was an employee who was providing internet in the village and was on the street at the time of the shelling," the prosecutor's office said.

Three more people were injured: two men, 38 and 33 years old, and a 71-year-old resident.

Private residential buildings were damaged and destroyed.

Earlier

It was reported about two dead as a result of the Russian Armed Forces strike from MLRS in the Kharkiv region.

Russians shelled Kharkiv region with MLRS: two dead, 3 wounded