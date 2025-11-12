Russian drones twice attacked civilian transport in Krasnopillia community of Sumy region - OVA

$42.010.06
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 34892 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 33099 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 36518 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 35222 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 33479 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 49596 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62706 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82100 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 130674 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenues
Norway will not provide $160 billion in guarantees for the scheme to use Russian assets for Ukraine - minister
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv region
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
Dates: benefits and harms
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 130677 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Russian drones twice attacked civilian transport in Krasnopillia community of Sumy region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

On November 12, Russian drones twice hit civilian vehicles in the Krasnopillia community. The driver of a bread delivery truck sustained a hand injury, and the windows of a Ukrposhta vehicle were shattered.

Russian drones twice attacked civilian transport in Krasnopillia community of Sumy region - OVA

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported that on November 12, Russian drones twice struck civilian vehicles in the Krasnopillia community. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

One of the attacks targeted a car delivering bread to local residents. The driver sustained a hand injury but did not require hospitalization. The second attack hit a Ukrposhta (Ukrainian Post) vehicle that was delivering parcels and pensions: the vehicle's windows were shattered, but there were no casualties.

Evacuation continues in border communities: some people have already left, and others are being provided with food, bread, and other necessary assistance.

The Russians are trying to disrupt this process (evacuation - ed.) by deliberately attacking civilian transport that works for people.

– Hryhorov wrote.

Ukraine