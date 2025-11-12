Russian drones twice attacked civilian transport in Krasnopillia community of Sumy region - OVA

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported that on November 12, Russian drones twice struck civilian vehicles in the Krasnopillia community. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

One of the attacks targeted a car delivering bread to local residents. The driver sustained a hand injury but did not require hospitalization. The second attack hit a Ukrposhta (Ukrainian Post) vehicle that was delivering parcels and pensions: the vehicle's windows were shattered, but there were no casualties.

Evacuation continues in border communities: some people have already left, and others are being provided with food, bread, and other necessary assistance.

The Russians are trying to disrupt this process (evacuation - ed.) by deliberately attacking civilian transport that works for people. – Hryhorov wrote.

Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity