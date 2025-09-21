Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - media

Polish police seized a drone-like object. It was found in a field, a few dozen meters from buildings, by a landowner in the town of Korsze (Kętrzyn County, Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship). This is probably the last of the wanted Russian drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 9-10, UNN reports with reference to RMF FM.

Details

It is noted that the drone was found on Saturday around 2:00 p.m. The discovery was made by a landowner approximately 50 meters from the buildings.

Police officers at the designated location guarded the area and the object. Other institutions were also informed about the discovery, including the Military Police and the prosecutor for military affairs of the district prosecutor's office in Olsztyn. Under his leadership, procedural actions are ongoing at the scene - the report says.

It is indicated that, according to unofficial information from the publication's reporter, this is probably one of the Russian drones that flew into Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance provides military assistance to Ukraine.

"They weren't supposed to be there": Trump explains the appearance of Russian drones in Poland