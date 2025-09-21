Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - media

$41.250.00
September 20, 03:23 PM • 10690 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 22612 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 26541 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 38659 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 56027 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 53994 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 51841 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 45451 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 55613 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 69535 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv regionSeptember 20, 12:59 PM • 9862 views
Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a checkSeptember 20, 02:09 PM • 8048 views
In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooterSeptember 20, 02:42 PM • 5288 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhotoSeptember 20, 03:13 PM • 9090 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 9006 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 9048 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 38659 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 56027 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 60543 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 69535 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Marchenko
António Guterres
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
New York City
China
State Border of Ukraine
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 55614 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 60547 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 27763 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 29807 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 32301 views
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Polish police seized an object resembling a drone, found by a landowner in the city of Korsze. This is likely one of the Russian drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 9-10.

Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - media

Polish police seized a drone-like object. It was found in a field, a few dozen meters from buildings, by a landowner in the town of Korsze (Kętrzyn County, Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship). This is probably the last of the wanted Russian drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 9-10, UNN reports with reference to RMF FM.

Details

It is noted that the drone was found on Saturday around 2:00 p.m. The discovery was made by a landowner approximately 50 meters from the buildings.

Police officers at the designated location guarded the area and the object. Other institutions were also informed about the discovery, including the Military Police and the prosecutor for military affairs of the district prosecutor's office in Olsztyn. Under his leadership, procedural actions are ongoing at the scene

- the report says.

It is indicated that, according to unofficial information from the publication's reporter, this is probably one of the Russian drones that flew into Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance provides military assistance to Ukraine.

"They weren't supposed to be there": Trump explains the appearance of Russian drones in Poland19.09.25, 00:47 • 4190 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
NATO
Poland