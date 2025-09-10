Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"

On the night of September 10, during a massive air attack on Ukraine, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, monitoring channels.

Details

Around 01:13 on September 10, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian army had launched several new groups of Shahed-type attack drones.

UAVs in Poland heading west, towards the city of Zamość - reported the Air Force.

Zamość is a historic city in eastern Poland, located in the Lublin Voivodeship. The city is located approximately 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Air Force edited its message and removed the mention of drones in Poland.

According to monitoring channels, one of the Shaheds is flying towards Rzeszow.

Currently, Rzeszow airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity," the post says.

It will be recalled that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a new stage of the war against Ukraine after returning from China. This is confirmed by the attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, which happened for the first time in three years of the full-scale invasion.

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania