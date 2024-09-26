Russian drones attack Kherson region: 6 more wounded civilians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 84427 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105634 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170410 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139712 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144172 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112113 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101577 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111397 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113507 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58620 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170413 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190337 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142690 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138678 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155517 views
Russian drones attack Kherson region: 6 more wounded civilians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16647 views

As a result of Russian drone attacks in Kherson region, 6 civilians were injured. The victims sustained contusions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds in Beryslav, Stanislavska community, Kherson and Kindiytsia.

Six more people have been injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in Kherson region today, September 26. In particular, the Russian army  attacked a civilian car in the Stanislav community with a UAV. Kherson, Beryslav and Kindiyka also came under fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA. 

Details

This morning, two people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Beryslav. Women, aged 58 and 53, were hospitalized for contusions and explosive injuries caused by the explosives dropped from the UAV. 

Also in the morning, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Stanislavska community. A 25-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury. He went to the hospital on his own. 

At around 11:30, Russians attacked Kindiyka with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 53-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his hands.

One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties26.09.24, 16:13 • 15472 views

Also, a man who was hit by a Russian UAV in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson at about 13:40 today was admitted to the hospital. The 45-year-old victim was diagnosed with explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his shin and a broken leg bone.

Earlier, UNN reported that on the morning of September 26 , the regional center was hit twice. At that time, two people were reported injured. Three people were injured in the Kherson community at night as a result of enemy attacks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
beryslavBeryslav
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

