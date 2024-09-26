Russian drones attack Kherson region: 6 more wounded civilians

Six more people have been injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in Kherson region today, September 26. In particular, the Russian army attacked a civilian car in the Stanislav community with a UAV. Kherson, Beryslav and Kindiyka also came under fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA.



Details

This morning, two people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Beryslav. Women, aged 58 and 53, were hospitalized for contusions and explosive injuries caused by the explosives dropped from the UAV.

Also in the morning, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Stanislavska community. A 25-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury. He went to the hospital on his own.

At around 11:30, Russians attacked Kindiyka with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 53-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his hands.

One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties

Also, a man who was hit by a Russian UAV in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson at about 13:40 today was admitted to the hospital. The 45-year-old victim was diagnosed with explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his shin and a broken leg bone.

Earlier, UNN reported that on the morning of September 26 , the regional center was hit twice. At that time, two people were reported injured. Three people were injured in the Kherson community at night as a result of enemy attacks.