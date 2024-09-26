One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15472 views

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a nighttime artillery shelling of Toretsk. A shell hit a residential building, and the head of the RMA calls on residents to evacuate due to the dangerous situation in the city.

In Donetsk region, two people were killed and two others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling  of Toretsk, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports

Another attack on civilians - 2 people were killed and 2 wounded in Toretsk. Last night the city came under artillery fire, one of the shells hit a house. A 75-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died on the spot

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

 According to the head of the RMA, Toretsk remains one of the hottest spots in Donetsk region. He urged all residents to evacuate the city. 

Today, on September 26, Russian troops shelled a residential area of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, a man was killed and three other people were wounded. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar

