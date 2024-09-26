One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties

In Donetsk region, two people were killed and two others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Toretsk, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Another attack on civilians - 2 people were killed and 2 wounded in Toretsk. Last night the city came under artillery fire, one of the shells hit a house. A 75-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died on the spot - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, Toretsk remains one of the hottest spots in Donetsk region. He urged all residents to evacuate the city.

Today, on September 26, Russian troops shelled a residential area of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, a man was killed and three other people were wounded.