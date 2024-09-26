One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and two others wounded in a nighttime artillery shelling of Toretsk. A shell hit a residential building, and the head of the RMA calls on residents to evacuate due to the dangerous situation in the city.
In Donetsk region, two people were killed and two others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Toretsk, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports .
Another attack on civilians - 2 people were killed and 2 wounded in Toretsk. Last night the city came under artillery fire, one of the shells hit a house. A 75-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died on the spot
According to the head of the RMA, Toretsk remains one of the hottest spots in Donetsk region. He urged all residents to evacuate the city.
Today, on September 26, Russian troops shelled a residential area of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, a man was killed and three other people were wounded.