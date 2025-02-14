Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: no threats to the public, radiation situation is normal - Ministry of Environment

Currently, the radiation background in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone is within normal limits and is under constant control. There are no threats to the public. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

The situation is currently stable, and we are constantly monitoring it. The Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has a permanent automated radiation monitoring system. It consists of 39 sensors located throughout the Exclusion Zone, which transmit data on the radiation situation every hour. Currently, there are no threats to the public, i.e. no indicators exceed the norm - Hrynchuk said.

She emphasized that the system was operating normally, and that monitoring had been intensified with more posts.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the penetration and creation of a shock wave in the raid would definitely lead to a significant increase in the radiation background within a particular region.

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the wreckage of the drone that attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It has been established that the attack on the Chornobyl NPP was carried out by a "Geranium-2" kamikaze drone of the "Shahed" type. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.