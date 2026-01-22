Russian drone hit an apartment building in Odesa region: 58 people evacuated - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 552 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 12755 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 25562 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 27445 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 44297 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 27545 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 42774 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 43841 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21452 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22234 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 09:29 PM • 11597 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 10259 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 5056 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 14295 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 3748 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 44298 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 42774 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 40355 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 43842 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 57667 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 10351 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 11996 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 12670 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 40355 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 32111 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
James Webb Space Telescope
Starlink

Russian drone hit an apartment building in Odesa region: 58 people evacuated - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In Odesa region, a Russian drone hit an apartment building, damaging its facade and glazing. 58 people were evacuated, no casualties were reported.

Russian drone hit an apartment building in Odesa region: 58 people evacuated - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the strike, the facade and glazing of the building, as well as parked cars, were damaged. 58 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the high-rise building.

There have been no reports of casualties so far. Information is being clarified. All relevant services are working on site, and the inspection and elimination of the consequences are ongoing.

- Kiper stated.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih
Odesa