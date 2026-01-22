Russian drone hit an apartment building in Odesa region: 58 people evacuated - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the strike, the facade and glazing of the building, as well as parked cars, were damaged. 58 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the high-rise building.

There have been no reports of casualties so far. Information is being clarified. All relevant services are working on site, and the inspection and elimination of the consequences are ongoing. - Kiper stated.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.