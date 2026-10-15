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Russian drone crashes in the courtyard of high-rise buildings in Kyiv: five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

In Kyiv, a Russian drone crashed in the courtyard of buildings in Pechersk, damaging structures and cars. Five people were injured, and two were hospitalized.

Russian drone crashes in the courtyard of high-rise buildings in Kyiv: five injured

In Kyiv on the morning of October 15, a Russian drone fell into the courtyard of high-rise buildings in Pechersk. Five people are known to have been injured. This was reported on Thursday by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.

Five people were injured in Pecherskyi District, where an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of residential buildings. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded

- Klitschko wrote.

Where the "impact" occurred

Earlier, the mayor reported that in Pecherskyi District, a UAV fell in an open area near a five-story residential building.

"The building's facade, part of the roof, and window glazing were damaged. The facades of two nearby three-story residential buildings were also damaged. A car is on fire in the courtyard. Emergency services are at the scene," Klitschko said.

Kyiv region

The enemy continues to attack Kyiv region with strike drones. Over the past day, four people were injured as a result of enemy strikes. Twenty-six sites were damaged. The housing sector suffered the most damage. In total, 19 private households were damaged, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on October 15.

Julia Shramko

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Vitali Klitschko
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