Russian drone attacks unfinished high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert due to a Russian drone attack. An unfinished multi-storey building was damaged, with no casualties.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, an unfinished high-rise building was damaged. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Regarding the explosion heard by Zaporizhzhia residents, Russians struck the city with a drone. An unfinished high-rise building was damaged
According to him, there were no casualties.
Previously
An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert.
According to Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Regina Kharchenko, there were no victims of the air raid in Zaporizhzhia.