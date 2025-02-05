Russian drone attacks unfinished high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, an unfinished high-rise building was damaged. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Regarding the explosion heard by Zaporizhzhia residents, Russians struck the city with a drone. An unfinished high-rise building was damaged - said Fedorov.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Previously

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert.

According to Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Regina Kharchenko, there were no victims of the air raid in Zaporizhzhia.