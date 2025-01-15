Russian drone attacks civilian in Kupyansk: man is in critical condition

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked a 50-year-old civilian man who was injured in a hospital in extremely serious condition, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian occupants continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. In Kupyansk, an enemy drone hit a 50-year-old civilian man. The victim with a traumatic leg amputation and an open fracture was taken to a medical facility in extremely serious condition," the Kharkiv RMA reported.

