Russians attacked villages in Kharkiv region, there are dead and wounded - Syniehubov

On January 15, Russian troops once again attacked civilian settlements in Kharkiv region, killing one person and wounding another.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that on January 15, at 06:05, between the villages of Krestyshche and Myrne in Berestyn district, a hit was recorded on an open area, no casualties were reported.

At 16:47 in the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district, the windows of a civilian enterprise were damaged by shelling.

At 10:00 in Kupyansk, a drone strike partially damaged the windows of a nine-story building. A 74-year-old woman was injured.

At 08:00, a 52-year-old man died as a result of shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district.

“In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk,” noted the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

He also added that in the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka and Tabaivka.

Ukrainian defenders managed to successfully repel five attacks. 33 people, including 2 children, were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske as a result of intensified evacuation measures.

Recall

A residential building and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of a missile strike in the village of Sknyliv . A 6x5-meter, 2.5-meter-deep crater was formed at the site of the rocket impact.