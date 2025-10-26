Russian drone attacked Sumy: roof of apartment building damaged

In the afternoon of October 26, Russian occupiers attacked the residential sector of Sumy with a drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The UAV hit the roof of a nine-story residential building. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

According to preliminary information, one person experienced an acute stress reaction, the report says.

At the same time, photos and videos of the fire extinguishing appeared.

Recall

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital of Ukraine was attacked by kamikaze drones. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died.

Later, it became known that 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children. The number of victims in Kyiv then increased to 33 people.

UNN also reported that Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with a guided aerial bomb. An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris, and one person was injured.