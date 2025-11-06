Russian drone attacked passenger bus in Donetsk region, there are wounded

On Thursday, November 6, Russians attacked a passenger bus with a drone in the Kramatorsk territorial community in Donetsk region. This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers used an FPV drone with a warhead – as a result of the strike, passengers of the bus were injured.

According to preliminary information, a man born in 1965 and a woman born in 1952 were injured. We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling. - Honcharenko reported.

Recall

On the night of November 6, the Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, as a result of which 8 people were injured in Kamianske.

Later, UNN reported that the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kamianske.