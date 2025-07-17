Russian drone attacked Kherson: 72-year-old man severely injured

On the evening of July 17, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old man was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Details

The Kherson RMA reported that as a result of the attack, the man sustained numerous injuries.

A 72-year-old Kherson resident sought medical help. About an hour ago, he was attacked by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. The man sustained a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wound to the chest, and a broken arm - the post reads.

It is noted that the injured person was taken to a medical facility, where he is being provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

On Thursday, July 17, in the Kherson region, Russian military attacked an ambulance crew with a drone that was on its way to a call in Zymivnyk. Two medics, a 49-year-old paramedic and a 65-year-old paramedic, sustained concussions and traumatic brain injuries; their condition is of moderate severity.

