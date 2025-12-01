Russian drone attacked a car with civilians in Kharkiv region, two men hospitalized

On Monday, December 1, the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv region, two men were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that around 4:00 p.m., the Russians hit the Zolochiv community with an enemy drone.

An FPV drone hit a car in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka. Two local residents, aged 40 and 47, were injured. The men received shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized - the report says.

It is indicated that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on this fact.

Recall

On November 15, the Russian military shelled Kherson region, as a result of which three civilians died in Mykilske and Kherson.

