05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 14179 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 15215 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 16685 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 19528 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 20521 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21699 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 40924 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20093 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 39711 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Menu
Publications
Exclusive
Advertisement
Actual
Russian drone attacked a car with civilians in Kharkiv region, two men hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On December 1, the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv region. As a result of the FPV drone strike, two men, aged 40 and 47, sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

Russian drone attacked a car with civilians in Kharkiv region, two men hospitalized

On Monday, December 1, the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv region, two men were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that around 4:00 p.m., the Russians hit the Zolochiv community with an enemy drone.

An FPV drone hit a car in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka. Two local residents, aged 40 and 47, were injured. The men received shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized

- the report says.

It is indicated that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on this fact.

Recall

On November 15, the Russian military shelled Kherson region, as a result of which three civilians died in Mykilske and Kherson.

Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister16.11.25, 04:29 • 12421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine