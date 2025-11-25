Russian drone attack on Dnipro: woman and child injured, building and power grids damaged

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that Russian troops attacked Dnipro with drones. As a result of the strike, a young woman and a child were injured – they were promptly hospitalized. A four-story building and a power line were damaged. Haivanenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The 21-year-old woman injured in Dnipro is in "serious" condition. Doctors are with her. They are doing everything possible. A 4-year-old girl has also been hospitalized. She is in moderate condition. - Haivanenko stated.

Serious damage is also reported: a four-story residential building and a power line were damaged, causing temporary power outages in the area.

