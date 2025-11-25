$42.370.10
01:51 PM • 1568 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5596 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13924 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10542 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9760 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8126 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5794 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7878 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11543 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27303 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Publications
01:21 PM • 13882 views
10:00 AM • 27282 views
UNN Lite
Russian drone attack on Dnipro: woman and child injured, building and power grids damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

As a result of the Russian UAV attack on Dnipro, a woman and a child were injured and hospitalized. A four-story building and a power line were damaged.

Russian drone attack on Dnipro: woman and child injured, building and power grids damaged

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that Russian troops attacked Dnipro with drones. As a result of the strike, a young woman and a child were injured – they were promptly hospitalized. A four-story building and a power line were damaged. Haivanenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, announced another enemy drone attack on Dnipro. According to him, the strike injured two residents – a young woman and a child. Both victims were taken to a medical facility for necessary assistance.

The 21-year-old woman injured in Dnipro is in "serious" condition. Doctors are with her. They are doing everything possible. A 4-year-old girl has also been hospitalized. She is in moderate condition.

- Haivanenko stated.

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack25.11.25, 10:07 • 27816 views

Serious damage is also reported: a four-story residential building and a power line were damaged, causing temporary power outages in the area.

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people25.11.25, 12:50 • 11543 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipro
Kyiv